New Issue- Prudential Financial sells $1.5 bln in notes

Nov 15 Prudential Financial Inc on Wednesday sold $1.5 billion junior subordinated notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 5.625 PCT* MATURITY 06/15/2043 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.994 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/19/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS *The notes are fixed until, but not including June 15, 2023, they then float at 3-MO-LIBOR +392 BPS.