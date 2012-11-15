版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 03:20 BJT

New Issue- Prudential Financial sells $1.5 bln in notes

Nov 15 Prudential Financial Inc on
Wednesday sold $1.5 billion junior subordinated notes, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan,
Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL

AMT $1.5 BLN    COUPON 5.625 PCT*  MATURITY    06/15/2043  
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.994   FIRST PAY   06/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 5.625 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/19/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

*The notes are fixed until, but not including June 15, 2023,
they then float at 3-MO-LIBOR +392 BPS.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐