2012年 11月 29日

New Issue - Prudential Financial sells $500 mln notes

Nov 28 Prudential Financial Inc on
Tuesday sold $500 million of junior subordinated notes, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $250 million. 
    Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UBS and Wells
Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
  
BORROWER: Prudential Financial 

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 5.75 PCT    MATURITY    12/15/2052   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   03/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  12/04/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH N/A                          NON-CALLABLE   N/A

