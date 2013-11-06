版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 7日 星期四 05:27 BJT

Insurer Prudential Financial posts profit

Nov 6 Prudential Financial Inc, the second-largest U.S. life insurer, reported a quarterly profit, driven by higher income from its retirement services and investment management business.

Net income of financial services businesses attributable to the company was $981 million, or $2.07 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $627 million, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐