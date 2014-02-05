CORRECTED-Insurer Prudential Financial posts wider loss

(Corrects first paragraph to say yen weakened, not
strengthened)
Feb 5 Prudential Financial Inc, the
second-largest U.S. life insurer, reported a wider loss as
premium income fell and Japanese yen weakened against the
dollar.
Net loss in the financial services businesses attributable
to the company widened to $427 million, or 94 cents per share,
for the quarter ended Dec. 30 from $185 million, or 42 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Prudential's financial services businesses includes its U.S.
retirement solutions and investment management, U.S. individual
life and group insurance, and international insurance divisions
and its corporate and other operations.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)