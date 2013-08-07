版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 8日 星期四

Insurer Prudential Financial posts quarterly loss

Aug 7 U.S. life insurer Prudential Financial Inc reported a second-quarter loss, compared with a profit earlier, hurt by one-time charges.

Net loss of financial services businesses attributable to the company was $524 million, or $1.13 per share, compared with a profit of $2.23 billion, or $4.69 per share, a year earlier.

