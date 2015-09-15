Prudential appoints former head of regulator as non-executive director

LONDON, Sept 15 British insurer Prudential
said on Tuesday it had appointed Adair Turner, the
former head of the country's financial services regulator, as a
non-executive director.
"Lord Turner (of Ecchinswell)'s distinguished career has
given him considerable expertise in global financial services,
particularly in regulation and risk management," Prudential
chairman Paul Manduca said in a statement.
Under Turner's chairmanship, the Financial Services
Authority (FSA) fined Prudential 30 million pounds ($46 million)
and censured then-chief executive Tidjane Thiam in 2013 over the
insurer's failure to tell the regulator about its attempted
takeover of rival AIA in 2010.
The FSA was abolished at the end of March 2013 and replaced
by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Thiam left Prudential this year to run Credit Suisse
.
Prudential also said on Tuesday it had appointed former PwC
executive David Law as a non-executive director.
($1 = 0.6482 pounds)
