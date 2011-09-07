UPDATE 1-Goldman, Pirelli may share any Prysmian fine by EU

* Goldman and Pirelli have owned Prysmian in probe period

* EU can levy fines on transgressor company's parents

* Goldman and Pirelli have received EU antitrust charge sheet

* Prysmian set aside 200 mln euros for fine last month (Adds comment from Pirelli)

MILAN, Sept 7 Italy's Prysmian , the world's largest cablemaker, could share any European Union antitrust fine resulting from a cartel investigation with former owners Goldman Sachs and Pirelli , according to company filings.

Last month, Prysmian set aside 200 million euros ($290 million) to cover possible antitrust fines from the EU and other jurisdictions. French rival Nexans made a similar provision in July.

The EU has accused Nexans, Prysmian, and 10 other companies of possible collusion on prices and markets in an investigation of submarine and underground cable sales. A source familiar with the case said the investigation covered 1999-2008.

In recent Prysmian filings, Goldman Sachs and Italian tyre company Pirelli & C said they had also received the EU's antitrust charge sheet, or statement of objections (SO).

Goldman Sachs private equity funds acquired Prysmian from Pirelli in 2005. Prysmian was listed in 2007, and Goldman has since sold down its stake.

In a filing last month, Goldman said the SO "proposes to hold (the bank) jointly and severally liable for some or all of any fine levied against the cable company under the concept of parental liability under EU competition law".

In August, a Goldman spokeswoman said "no allegation is made that it or its personnel participated in, or were aware of, the alleged cartel".

Pirelli said in late July it "was notified on July 5, 2011, of charges made against it strictly in relation to its capacity as controlling shareholder of Prysmian until July 2005".

Pirelli said it would analyse the European Commission's preliminary analysis of Prysmian's alleged anti-competitive conduct.

On Wednesday, a Pirelli spokesman said: "Pirelli also received the SO but solely as a result of the interest it held until July 2005. There are no allegations against Pirelli with respect to a direct responsibility in the alleged cartel."

Three analysts said on Wednesday the news on possible sharing of any EU antitrust fine was positive for Prysmian, though it was difficult to quantify.

One of the analysts said his firm had made no adjustments to Pirelli earnings for any possible fine, and a Milan-based Pirelli analyst said he had not either, given the legal uncertainties.

The EU Commission has levied fines on parent companies before, and the EU court has upheld this, though lawyers said it had only gone after a private equity investor in one case.

"It is common in EU competition law cases for fines to be imposed on parents as well as the subsidiary which actually carried out the infringement," Brussels-based law firm McGuireWoods said last week.

"Recently, there has been a reminder that private equity houses are also parents for this purpose and therefore at risk of fines for the activities of their investee companies," the firm said, referring to the Prysmian case.

The EU Commission is not expected to take a decision this year on the cable investigation, but could do so in 2012. ($1 = 0.6886 euro) (Reporting by Nigel Tutt; Additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; Editing by Dan Lalor and Will Waterman)