Prysmian wins submarine contract worth over $100 million

MILAN May 15 Italy's Prysmian,, the world's largest cables maker, has won a contract worth more than $100 million to supply and install submarine cables for ExxonMobil in the United States.

The contract is to replace cables supplying electric power from an onshore generator to offshore platforms, the Milan-listed energy and telecom company said on Wednesday.
