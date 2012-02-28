Peugeot must respond to rights issuue report - AMF

PARIS Feb 28 PSA Peugeot Citroen
must respond as soon as possible to reports of an
imminent capital increase, France's AMF market watchdog said.
"Peugeot must issue a statement on this subject as soon as
possible, in compliance with stock market law," an AMF
spokeswoman said.
Peugeot shares surged 9.6 percent on Tuesday then tumbled to
close 0.4 percent higher after the Wall Street Journal reported
that the company planned to raise 1 billion euros ($1.34
billion) by issuing stock as part of a tie-up with General
Motors.
GM declined to comment on the report on the newspaper's
website, and a Peugeot spokesman did not immediately return
calls.