Peugeot, BMW seen ending engine partnership - report

PARIS, Sept 3 European carmakers PSA Peugeot
Citroen and BMW have decided against
extending their partnership on small petrol engines after it
expires in 2016, Les Echos.fr said on Tuesday, citing a source
close to the German carmaker.
A spokesman for PSA however told Reuters: "The cooperation
is alive and runs until 2016. There has been no communication at
this stage on (what happens) after 2016."
BMW was not immediately available for comment but its chief
executive, Norbert Reithofer, has said in the past it no longer
needed PSA's help on motors since it was developing its own
scalable engine architecture for three, four and six-cylinder
petrol and diesel engines that would keep costs low.
PSA has been scaling down partnerships with other carmakers
since its alliance with General Motors.
"Since PSA launched itself into its alliance with GM ... the
industrial logics have diverged," Les Echos cited a source close
to BMW as saying.