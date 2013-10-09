Peugeot confirms partnership talks following Dongfeng report

PARIS Oct 9 PSA Peugeot Citroen said
it is in talks on potential new overseas partnerships, after a
Chinese newspaper reported that Dongfeng Motor Co may
buy a 30 percent stake.
Discussions underway also cover new funding for the troubled
French car maker's development, a spokesman said.
"Peugeot confirms it is studying new industrial and
commercial projects with different partners as well as the
financing to accompany them," he said.
According to the China Business News report, Dongfeng is
considering a 10 billion yuan ($1.63 billion) investment to buy
30 percent of Peugeot, its partner in an existing joint venture.
Peugeot declined further comment on the report, which quoted
an anonymous company source.
Dongfeng officials could not be reached for comment.
Under their Chinese DPCA venture, Peugeot and Dongfeng
jointly manufacture vehicles including the Citroen C5 mid-sized
car and Peugeot 3008 minivan.
Peugeot is cutting jobs and capacity after losing 5 billion
euros ($6.8 billion) last year. Chief Executive Philippe Varin
said in July the company was on track to beat its 2013 goal of
halving industrial cash burn to 1.5 billion.
The Peugeot family had previously indicated readiness to
give up control as the company carried out initial soundings on
a Dongfeng tie-up while attempting to revive talks on a deeper
alliance with a reluctant General Motors.
The two car makers unveiled plans for a broad-based alliance
in February 2012, cemented by GM's purchase of a 7 percent
Peugeot stake, but cooperation has so far extended to fewer
vehicle models and global markets that initially expected.
The compatibility of a Dongfeng tie-up with the Peugeot-GM
alliance might depend in part on the Chinese car maker's
influence within the partnership, GM Vice-Chairman Steve Girsky
told Reuters last month.
Peugeot shares were up 0.9 percent at 12.43 euros as of 1227
GMT on Wednesday, leading a 0.7 percent gain by the broader
STOXX Europe 600 autos & parts index.