German regulator okays GM and PSA joint purchasing

BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources qtrly FFO per share $1.50
* Canadian natural resources limited announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
FRANKFURT Oct 26 Germany's Federal Cartel Office approved on Friday plans by General Motors and French rival PSA Peugeot Citroen to bundle their purchasing budgets to save costs.
"This does not lead to a dominant market position of General Motors and Peugeot," said Andreas Mundt, president of the cartel office, in a statement on Friday.
ABU DHABI, March 2 International healthcare operator Mediclinic is lobbying the Abu Dhabi government to rethink a change in medical insurance rules that has damaged its business after it bet big on acquiring Al Noor Hospitals, its regional CEO told Reuters.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 2 U.S. electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Thursday it is raising $100 million in a funding round led by German automaker Daimler that will allow it to expand into Europe.