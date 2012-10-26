版本:
German regulator okays GM and PSA joint purchasing

FRANKFURT Oct 26 Germany's Federal Cartel Office approved on Friday plans by General Motors and French rival PSA Peugeot Citroen to bundle their purchasing budgets to save costs.

"This does not lead to a dominant market position of General Motors and Peugeot," said Andreas Mundt, president of the cartel office, in a statement on Friday.

