版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 2日 星期五 17:58 BJT

PSA could share production with GM from 2016 -CEO

PARIS, March 2 PSA Peugeot Citroen could consider joint production of some vehicles with its new strategic partner General Motors Co. from 2016, the French auto maker's Chief Executive Philippe Varin said on Friday.

"Our factories already assemble Peugeot and Citroen cars on the same production lines," Varin said in an interview with French radio RTL. "In the future we could perhaps make General Motors cars, and vice versa."

The two car makers confirmed on Wednesday they are to form a global alliance targeting a cut in annual costs of at least $2 billion without plant closings or job cuts in Europe.

Joint production won't happen before 2016, Varin added. "So there's no impact on production in the short term."

Reacting to the announcement of the alliance on Wednesday, French Industry Minister Eric Besson said he had received an assurance from Varin that the alliance would be favourable to jobs in France and Peugeot's presence in France.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐