UPDATE 1-GM, Peugeot to begin alliance projects by year-end

PARIS, March 22 General Motors and PSA Peugeot Citroen will start work on joint projects by the end of the year as part of their newly announced alliance, the companies said on Thursday.

The automakers said in a statement that they each have appointed five executives to a combined steering committee designed to oversee "activities that are currently part of the alliance and any exploration of other potential areas of cooperation."

The formation of the committee is the first step in the alliance, which was announced on Feb. 29 and formed as part of an effort by the companies to cut annual costs by at least $2 billion.

The automakers have stressed the alliance does not replace independent efforts by both to return their Europe operations to profits, and any job cuts or plant closures would be done outside the structure of that deal.

The alliance will include pooled purchasing and research and development, as well as building vehicles on shared platforms to bring down costs. Analysts and industry observers expect the companies to merge manufacturing operations in Europe as a way to cut costs, resulting in plant closures at both automakers.

The GM half of the committee includes Vice Chairman Steve Girsky, who is leading restructuring efforts by the U.S. automaker in Europe, as well as Chief Financial Officer Dan Ammann, global product development chief Mary Barra and Europe President Karl-Friedrich Stracke, all of whom are on the board of GM's Opel unit in Europe, and global product planning vice president Stephen Carlisle.

The Peugeot members of the committee include programs chief Jean-Christophe Quémard, the French automaker's chief financial officer Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon, head of research and development Guillaume Faury, head of purchasing Yannick Bézard and manufacturing chief Denis Martin.