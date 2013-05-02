版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 14:18 BJT

Peugeot, GM study alliance on vans outside Europe-report

PARIS May 2 Peugeot and U.S. peer General Motors are studying an alliance to market vans outside of Europe that would allow the French car maker to boost sales volumes and reap royalty revenues, according to Les Echos newspaper.

For GM, the partnership would not affect the partnership that its Opel subsidiary has with Renault in Europe on similar vehicles, the paper said.

Peugeot was not immediately available for comment.

Peugeot and GM, which owns 7 percent of the French group, announced an alliance last year to share purchasing and platforms with the aim of saving $2 billion annually.

