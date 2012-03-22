Peugeot, GM to begin alliance projects by year-end

BRIEF-Mercury General announces public offering of some senior notes
* Mercury general corporation announces public offering of $375 million of 4.400% senior notes due 2027
PARIS, March 22 PSA Peugeot Citroen and General Motors will start work on joint projects by the end of the year as part of their newly announced alliance, the French car maker said in a statement on Thursday.
Each of the companies has appointed five executives to a combined steering committee designed to oversee "activities that are currently part of the alliance and any exploration of other potential areas of cooperation", Peugeot said.
* MBIA inc - as Of Dec. 31, 2016, national public finance guarantee had $3.6 billion of gross insured par outstanding related to Puerto Rico Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lt8iiP) Further company coverage:
* Nacco Industries Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results