UPDATE 6-PSA Peugeot Citroen warns on profit, to cut 6,000 jobs

* Cuts profit target for its main automotive division

* Now sees automotive opg profit close to break-even

* Group free cash flow to be negative as of Dec. 31

* To cut about 6,000 jobs in Europe

* Pricing pressure increased, European market tougher (Adds Moody's outlook change)

By James Regan and Gilles Guillaume

PARIS, Oct 26 France's PSA Peugeot Citroen , beset by gloom in European showrooms, warned its core car making business would barely make money this year and announced 6,000 job losses to cut costs.

Setting a bleak tone for a slew of earnings reports from European car makers this week, PSA said pricing pressure and falling demand in southern Europe had brought a "more difficult environment."

Recurring operating income at its automotive division will be close to break-even for the full year, compared with a previous target for "clearly positive" profit, the company said.

PSA pledged to reduce costs by 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) next year, including the job cuts, and expected 2011 free cash flow to be negative.

"The competitive environment has become more challenging due to pricing pressure, which has intensified in Europe since September, and the unfavourable impact on the country mix of the fall-off in demand in southern Europe," PSA said.

Third-quarter sales slipped 1.6 percent to 9.31 billion euros at the car making division, PSA said on Wednesday. Group sales rose 3.5 percent to 13.45 billion, helped by its car parts group Faurecia , which on Monday posted a 16 percent quarterly sales rise.

PSA plans to move its model range upmarket and expand abroad to capture growth in emerging markets and reduce its dependence on Europe. Sales outside the region have risen to 41 percent of the total, PSA said.

"The company's efforts to move upmarket mean it needs to stand firm on price, but the increasing levels of competition in the European market mean the cost of such a strategy is increasing," Barclays Capital analysts said in a note.

"It's hard not to think PSA's position will become even more untenable as the competition seek and achieve greater scale."

PSA shares fell as much as 5.7 percent in early trading, the biggest fallers on the European index of auto makers and auto parts suppliers , before recovering some losses to close down 0.9 percent.

Ratings agency Moody's reacted to the numbers by lowering its outlook on PSA's debt, although it reaffirmed its current rating. The negative outlook reflected the risk that the car market could be weaker than expected next year, as well as that price competition could get even tougher.

German rivals Daimler and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) are expected to publish third-quarter results on Thursday, with analysts expecting a 10 percent rise in operating profit at Daimler and a 31.5 percent rise at Europe's biggest car maker.

Fiat is due to publish third-quarter results on Friday. CEO Sergio Marchionne said last week that 2012 would not be a great year for the European market.

Still, Renault and Nissan head Carlos Ghosn said last week that 2012 would be another record year for the car industry provided there was no economic "Armageddon".

Renault publishes third-quarter results on Thursday.

"The key question is whether this is a clear warning sign that the European consumer has gone on strike and all original equipment manufacturers are having to surrender pricing or whether there is something specific at PSA that means they are taking more pain than the others," Bernstein Research analyst Max Warburton wrote.

PARTS PROBLEMS

PSA said revenue from new vehicle sales fell 3 percent in the third quarter, while the volume of vehicles it assembled, excluding China, fell 6.8 percent.

Difficulties in the supply of screws in September hit all its European plants, causing a production shortfall of 45,000 vehicles and badly hitting sales in Europe.

Europe's ACEA car industry association said last week total new car registrations slipped 0.8 percent in Europe in the first nine months of the year.

PSA said it would seek to cut purchasing costs by 400 million euros and fixed costs by a further 400 million next year to counter the tougher market. This would include cutting 1,000 manufacturing jobs and 2,500 contractor positions.

The other 2,500 job cuts will mainly be in sales, marketing, information technology and research and development.

PSA said the European market would remain stable in 2011, while growth would likely reach almost 7 percent in China, nearly 6 percent in Latin America and 30 percent in Russia. ($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Editing by David Cowell and Helen Massy-Beresford)