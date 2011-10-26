PSA warns on automotive profit, cash flow

GfK says Primestone Capital raises stake to 5 pct from 3.21 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Investment fund Primestone Capital has raised its stake in German research firm GfK to 5 percent from 3.21 percent, GfK said in a statement on Monday.
PARIS Oct 26 French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen cut its profit target for its main automotive division on Wednesday, citing pricing pressure in a tougher European market, and unveiled plans to cut costs by 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) next year.
Third-quarter sales slipped 1.6 percent to 9.31 billion euros at the division, PSA said in a statement. Group sales rose 3.5 percent to 13.45 billion, helped by its majority stake in car parts group Faurecia .
PSA said it now expected automotive division recurring operating income to be close to break-even for the full year "in a more difficult European market environment", compared with a previous target for "clearly positive" profit.
PSA added that group free cash flow would be negative as at Dec. 31, compared with a previous forecast for it to be close to break-even. (Reporting by James Regan and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by David Cowell)
MOSCOW, Feb 6 Russia's Detsky Mir toy seller revised price guidance for an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares down to 85-90 roubles per share from previous guidance of 85-105 roubles per share, a financial market source told Reuters on Monday.
Feb 6 Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, bucked the glum holiday-quarter trend, as it reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by strong demand for Disney princess dolls and board games.