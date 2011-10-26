版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 26日 星期三 13:40 BJT

PSA warns on automotive profit, cash flow

PARIS Oct 26 French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen cut its profit target for its main automotive division on Wednesday, citing pricing pressure in a tougher European market, and unveiled plans to cut costs by 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) next year.

Third-quarter sales slipped 1.6 percent to 9.31 billion euros at the division, PSA said in a statement. Group sales rose 3.5 percent to 13.45 billion, helped by its majority stake in car parts group Faurecia .

PSA said it now expected automotive division recurring operating income to be close to break-even for the full year "in a more difficult European market environment", compared with a previous target for "clearly positive" profit.

PSA added that group free cash flow would be negative as at Dec. 31, compared with a previous forecast for it to be close to break-even. (Reporting by James Regan and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by David Cowell)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐