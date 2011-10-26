PSA warns on automotive profit, cash flow

PARIS Oct 26 French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen cut its profit target for its main automotive division on Wednesday, citing pricing pressure in a tougher European market, and unveiled plans to cut costs by 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) next year.

Third-quarter sales slipped 1.6 percent to 9.31 billion euros at the division, PSA said in a statement. Group sales rose 3.5 percent to 13.45 billion, helped by its majority stake in car parts group Faurecia .

PSA said it now expected automotive division recurring operating income to be close to break-even for the full year "in a more difficult European market environment", compared with a previous target for "clearly positive" profit.

PSA added that group free cash flow would be negative as at Dec. 31, compared with a previous forecast for it to be close to break-even. (Reporting by James Regan and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by David Cowell)