UPDATE 1-Peugeot inks 3D printing deal aimed at cutting car costs

PARIS, Sept 15 French carmaker PSA
said on Thursday a partnership with a U.S. 3D printing startup
would lead to cheaper production of whole vehicle structures as
well as parts for its models.
The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said it had agreed
with Los Angeles-based Divergent 3D to develop metal printing
processes for PSA production lines.
Carlos Tavares, PSA's chief executive, said this could
"dramatically scale down the size and scope of our manufacturing
footprint" and yield lighter, more profitable vehicles. The
carmaker did not quantify any impact on production jobs.
Industries from aerospace to healthcare use 3D printing for
the production of metal and plastic components, while elaborate
assemblies with moving parts often prove more difficult. Ford
is among other carmakers exploring the technology.
Divergent says it has developed "a software-hardware
platform enabled by 3D printing that radically transforms the
economics and environmental impact of designing and
manufacturing complex structures such as cars".
Under Tavares, PSA has been slashing production costs and
outsourcing more vehicle development to firms such as Altran,
which runs a research centre in Morocco. The French engineering
services group last week said it had bought an unspecified stake
in Divergent.
PSA said the Divergent partnership would begin by making
prototypes, most likely at its Velizy research centre near
Paris, before moving on to car parts for assembly lines and
eventually "overall vehicle structures".
No dates or financial terms were disclosed for the deal,
which is not yet binding.
