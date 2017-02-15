版本:
Germany working to ensure Opel plants remain open-labour minister

BERLIN Feb 15 The German government is holding talks with General Motors and Peugeot to ensure that Opel's three plants in Germany remain open should the U.S. carmaker succeed in selling its European unit to the French company, Labour Minister Andrea Nahles said on Wednesday.

"The German government intensively discussed at a cabinet meeting today the issue of Opel," she said after the cabinet meeting. (Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
