Germany working to ensure Opel plants remain open-labour minister

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
BERLIN Feb 15 The German government is holding talks with General Motors and Peugeot to ensure that Opel's three plants in Germany remain open should the U.S. carmaker succeed in selling its European unit to the French company, Labour Minister Andrea Nahles said on Wednesday.
"The German government intensively discussed at a cabinet meeting today the issue of Opel," she said after the cabinet meeting. (Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: