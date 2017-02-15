PSA boss to meet top German officials over Opel plans

BRIEF-Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik
* Trimble to acquire Müller-Elektronik to extend its precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement
PARIS Feb 15 The chief executive of Peugeot maker PSA Group, Carlos Tavares, plans to meet senior German officials in the near future to discuss the possible acquisition of General Motors' European Opel division, the French carmaker said on Wednesday.
"Carlos Tavares intends to meet with Opel's stakeholders in Germany," a PSA spokesman said, without giving any timetable for the talks. Tavares may meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel as part of those discussions, he said.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Jason Neely)
* Beaufield Resources acquires 100pct interest in the urban-windfall sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MagneGas announces new feedstock improvements resulting in approximately a 60pct production rate increase and a cost reduction of approximately 49pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: