REFILE-Goldman nears deal for events company PSAV -sources

By Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK Nov 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's
private equity arm is nearing a deal to acquire events
services company PSAV Presentation Services for close to $900
million, according to people familiar with the matter.
The deal for the company - currently owned by private equity
firm Kelso & Co - could be announced as early as this week, one
of the people said. Kelso acquired PSAV for $413.4 million in
2007.
PSAV is the largest provider of audiovisual services to the
U.S. hotel industry and helps coordinate events and meetings
using high-definition projectors and plasma screens.
The Long Beach, California-based company has earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of between $130
million and $140 million, people have previously told Reuters.
A deal for Goldman would come after it changed the way it
invests in private equity to comply with the so-called Volcker
rule that is expected to limit investment bank investments in
illiquid asset classes.
In a bid to pool money for deals without raising a private
equity fund, the Wall Street bank has been underwriting the
equity in deals and then lining up clients who are willing to
put money into accounts set up to invest in them, people
familiar with the matter said earlier this year.
A Goldman Sachs spokeswoman declined to comment. Kelso and
PSAV did not immediately respond to requests for comment.