PSAV postpones initial public offering

June 16 Event technology provider PSAV Inc said it has postponed its initial public offering due to unfavorable equity market conditions.

PSAV had planned an IPO of up to 14.2 million shares of common stock to be priced between $12.00 and $13.00 per share. (1.usa.gov/1W2i8ro) (Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)