PSAV postpones initial public offering

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
June 16 Event technology provider PSAV Inc said it has postponed its initial public offering due to unfavorable equity market conditions.
PSAV had planned an IPO of up to 14.2 million shares of common stock to be priced between $12.00 and $13.00 per share. (1.usa.gov/1W2i8ro) (Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.