New Issue-PS Business sold $200 mln in stock

Sept 5 PS Business Parks Inc on Wednesday sold $200 million of Series U perpetual cumulative preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $100 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PS BUSINESS AMT $200 MLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 12/31/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 9/19/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A