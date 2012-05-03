版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 4日 星期五 03:12 BJT

New Issue-PS Business Parks sells $350 mln perpetuals

May 3 PS Business Parks Inc on Thursday
sold $350 million of  perpetual cumulative redeemable preferred
stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $100 million. 	
    Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Morgan
Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: PS BUSINESS PARKS INC	
	
AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 6 PCT       MATURITY    PERPETUAL	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   06/30/2012	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  05/14/2012	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY	
FITCH N/A                          NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐