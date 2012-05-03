New Issue-PS Business Parks sells $350 mln perpetuals

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 PS Business Parks Inc on Thursday sold $350 million of perpetual cumulative redeemable preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $100 million. Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PS BUSINESS PARKS INC AMT $350 MLN COUPON 6 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 06/30/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 05/14/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS