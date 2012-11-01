UPDATE 3-NJ power firm PSEG says Sandy severely damaged infrastructure

* Company still unable to estimate cost of damage but will
be material
* About 775,000 customers still without power, down from 1.7
million at peak
* May take 7-10 days to restore full service
* PSEG shares fall 2 percent
By Swetha Gopinath
Nov 1 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
, the biggest utility in New Jersey, said superstorm
Sandy had caused severe damage to its infrastructure and it
expected its losses to be material.
About 775,000 PSEG customers were still without power on
Thursday, down from about 1.7 million at the peak, PSEG Chief
Executive Ralph Izzo said, adding that it would take seven to 10
days to fully restore service.
Towns along the New Jersey shore took much of the brunt of
Sandy, which barreled through the U.S. Northeast on Monday
night, flooding homes, washing away boardwalks and rupturing gas
mains as well as crippling power supplies.
The U.S. Energy Department said on Thursday that about 4.7
million homes and businesses in 12 states still lacked power in
the wake of the storm.
PSEG, whose shares were down 2 percent, said it was unable
to estimate total losses from Sandy, which damaged transmission,
distribution and generating systems and flooded a large number
of substations along the Passaic, Raritan and Hudson rivers,
causing the worst outage in the company's history.
"Probably the most significant damage we sustained was due
to a tidal surge ... that hit the northern part of the
territory, and uniquely did some damage to our transmission
system and some of our switching stations," Izzo said in a call
with investment analysts, where he also praised President Barack
Obama.
"The President actually was willing to speak to a group of
CEOs and me personally about what he could do to help us out. So
all hands are on deck and everyone is pitching in," Izzo said.
PSEG, which has about 2.2 million electricity and 1.8
million gas customers, said it intended to seek recovery from
its insurers for some of the damage.
Izzo said the company could not estimate the ultimate cost
of the storm damage, but drew a comparison with Hurricane Irene
which hit the same area last August.
"Irene had a 2 cents impact (per share) on operating and
maintenance costs, with 3 cents of deferred costs," Izzo said.
"Now this storm is different in two major ways -- it is
bigger ... (and) has a lot more transmission outage," he said.
Sandy appears to have easily caused twice or even three
times the losses of Hurricane Irene, catastrophe forecasting
companies said on Tuesday.
PSEG said it would seek to recover its storm-related costs
from formula rates. The company's transmission facilities are
regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Exelon Corp, a power company that serves Illinois
and Pennsylvania, played down the impact of Sandy on its
operations, saying that as long as the weather was normal for
the rest the year, its full-year adjusted operating earnings
would be higher than its prior forecast.
PSEG said on Thursday its net income rose 18 percent to $347
million, or 68 cents per share, in the third quarter from $294
million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
PSEG's shares were trading at $31.36 on the New York Stock
Exchange. Exelon shares were down about 2.6 percent at $34.84.
PSEG filed a petition with the New Jersey Board of Public
Utilities on Oct. 26 seeking authorization to defer recording
some costs related to the restoration of its gas and electric
distribution systems.