NJ power firm PSEG to invest $3.9 bln to strengthen electric, gas systems

Feb 20 New Jersey power company Public Service
Enterprise Group Inc (PSEG) said it plans to invest $3.9
billion over 10 years to protect its electric and gas systems
against storm surges like Sandy.
The company is looking at protecting more than 40 utility
installations from storm surges, strengthening distribution
lines, making the electric grid smarter and modernizing the gas
distribution system.
PSEG asked for initial funding approval of $2.6 billion in
five years in a filing with the New Jersey Board of Public
Utilities.
"Sandy was a defining event for all of us, the state's
entire energy infrastructure needs to be rethought in light of
weather conditions that many predict will continue to occur,"
Chief Executive Ralph Izzo said.
Superstorm Sandy, which hit the U.S. Northeast last
November, left 2 million of PSEG's 2.2 million electric
customers without power.
PSEG said the measures it plans would have ensured power
supply to about 800,000 of those affected by Sandy and restore
power sooner for the rest.