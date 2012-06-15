Motorola Solutions to buy Psion for $200 mln

NEW YORK, June 15 Motorola Solutions Inc said on Friday it agreed to buy mobile computing company Psion Plc for $200 million in cash to expand its business with industrial clients.

Motorola agreed to pay $1.36 (88 pence per share), representing a premium of 45 percent on the Psion closing price of 60.5 pence on June 14.

It said that it expects the acquisition to close in the fourth quarter.