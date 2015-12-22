PSivida Corp says experimental eye drug meets study goal

Dec 22 Drugmaker pSivida Corp said its experimental eye drug prevented inflammation in the back of patients' eyes in a late-stage study.

The drugmaker said only 18.4 percent of the patients given the treatment Medidur had the condition, posterior uveitis, return, compared with 78.6 percent patients who were given placebo.

The company's shares were up 32.4 percent at $4.90 in premarket trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)