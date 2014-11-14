BRIEF-PSP Swiss Property says 9-month net income down 4.1 pct to CHF 129.5 mln

Nov 14 PSP Swiss Property AG :

* 9-month net income excluding changes in fair value fell by 4.1 pct to 129.5 million Swiss francs compared to previous year's period (135.0 million Swiss francs)

* Says at end of Sept. 2014, NAV per share amounted to 83.00 Swiss francs (end of 2013: 83.70 Swiss francs)

* Still expects an EBITDA excluding changes in fair value of approximately 235 million Swiss francs for FY 2014

* 9-month rental income 207.080 million Swiss francs versus 208.568 million Swiss francs year ago