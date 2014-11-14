BRIEF-PSP Swiss Property says 9-month net income down 4.1 pct to CHF 129.5 mln

BRIEF-ABB CEO says European political uncertainty is dragging on the economy
* CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer says european political uncertainty having a dampening effect on economy
Nov 14 PSP Swiss Property AG :
* 9-month net income excluding changes in fair value fell by 4.1 pct to 129.5 million Swiss francs compared to previous year's period (135.0 million Swiss francs)
* Says at end of Sept. 2014, NAV per share amounted to 83.00 Swiss francs (end of 2013: 83.70 Swiss francs)
* Still expects an EBITDA excluding changes in fair value of approximately 235 million Swiss francs for FY 2014
* 9-month rental income 207.080 million Swiss francs versus 208.568 million Swiss francs year ago Source text: bit.ly/1sLbbIH Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
ZURICH, April 20 Swiss food giant Nestle maintained its modest 2-4 percent growth target for underlying sales this year, slightly less than Anglo-Dutch rival Unilever , after growth in the first quarter was hit by weak consumer demand for packaged foods in North America and weaker prices in western Europe.