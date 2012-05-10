UPDATE 1-PSS World Medical seeks buyers for two units

* Plans to focus on non-acute, alternate site healthcare
* Buys 2 laboratory service cos and 1 physician office
dispensing co
* Q4 EPS $0.38 vs est $0.43
* Q4 rev down 2 pct to $538.9 mln vs est $555.8 mln
May 10 PSS World Medical Inc said it
plans to sell two business units serving skilled nursing
facilities and specialty dental practices to focus on its
fastest growing segments.
PSS, which was founded in 1983, supplies medical devices and
drugs to physicians, elder care providers and billing services
to alternate-site healthcare providers.
The company said it will now focus on physician, laboratory,
in-office dispensing, and the home care and hospice markets.
PSS also said it acquired two laboratory service companies
and one physician office dispensing company. The deals, which
will add about $120 million to full-year revenue, are expected
to add to 2013 earnings.
Separately, PSS posted lower-than-expected fourth-quarter
results on weak sales at its physician and extended care
segments.
For the fourth quarter ended March 30, the company earned
$20 million, or 38 cents per share, compared with $21.6 million,
or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 2 percent to $538.9 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 43 cents per
share on revenue of $555.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of $1.2
billion, closed at $23.36 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.