2012年 10月 25日

McKesson buys PSS World Medical for $1.46 billion

Oct 25 McKesson Corp will buy PSS World Medical for $1.46 billion to bolster its medical surgical business.

McKesson will pay $29.00 per share in cash, a 34 percent premium to PSS World Medical's Wednesday closing.

McKesson said the transaction has been approved by directors of both the companies.

