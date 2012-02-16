New Issue-PSS World Medical sells $250 mln notes

Feb 16 PSS World Medical Inc on Thursday sold $250 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Credit Suisse and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PSS WORLD MEDICAL INC AMT $250 MLN COUPON 6.375 PCT MATURITY 03/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/01/2012 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 6.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/24/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 440 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL +50 BPS