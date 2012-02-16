版本:
New Issue-PSS World Medical sells $250 mln notes

Feb 16 PSS World Medical Inc on
Thursday sold $250 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Credit Suisse and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: PSS WORLD MEDICAL INC 	
	
AMT $250 MLN     COUPON 6.375 PCT   MATURITY    03/01/2022   	
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   09/01/2012 	
MOODY'S Ba3      YIELD 6.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT  02/24/2012   	
S&P BB-MINUS     SPREAD 440 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A         MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL +50 BPS

