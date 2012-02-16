New Issue-PSS World Medical sells $250 mln notes

BRIEF-Suez CEO says more confident now than at start of 2016
* Suez says knows GE water well, both companies have talked a lot about industrial cooperation in the past - ceo of suez
Feb 16 PSS World Medical Inc on Thursday sold $250 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Credit Suisse and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PSS WORLD MEDICAL INC AMT $250 MLN COUPON 6.375 PCT MATURITY 03/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/01/2012 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 6.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/24/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 440 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL +50 BPS
MOSCOW, March 1 Exxon Neftegaz, the operator of Russian Sakhalin-1 project, has stopped gas supplies to a domestic Russian gas pipeline due to an accident, energy ministry said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, March 1 A minor technical glitch forced Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp to stop operations at Indonesia's main copper smelter, briefly resumed on Wednesday after a strike had halted all but the refining process since Jan. 19, a spokesman said.