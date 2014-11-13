REFILE-UPDATE 1-Portugal's CTT does not rule out making a bid for PT Portugal

(Adds further details, background; refiled to add missing
By Axel Bugge
LISBON Nov 13 Portugal's recently-privatised
postal service CTT left the door open on Thursday to
joining the bidding for PT Portugal, the local operating
business of Portugal Telecom now owned by Brazilian group Oi
, saying it was monitoring the sale process.
If CTT made a bid, to effectively reunite the two divisions
of the former state post and telecommunications company after 22
years, it would be competing against two foreign offers.
Private equity firms Bain Capital and Apax Partners have
made an offer valued at 7.075 billion euros ($8.82 billion) to
rival a slightly lower offer valued at 7.025 billion euros from
European telecoms group Altice ATCE.AS.
CTT's statement came after a newspaper report in Brazil's
weekly Veja, saying it may make a bid.
Oi has said it might sell Portugal Telecom's operations in
Portugal after its protracted merger between Oi and Portugal
Telecom has been completed. Oi's chief executive Bayard Gontijo
said on Thursday Oi was in no rush to sell as bids could
improve..
CTT said that Portugal Telecom and CTT have a number of
business partnerships and in order to create more growth
triggers CTT "is discussing the possibility of various business
ventures with potential partners in the telecommunications
area", including Portugal Telecom.
"In that context, CTT will follow the sale process of PT
Portugal in order to analyse all the opportunities that make
sense for the development of its businesses, that create value
for its shareholders, and are of a compatible dimension," it
said.
"CTT has not made any decision about any of those
opportunities," it added.
Oi is considering selling the Portuguese assets to reduce
its debt of over $18 billion and strengthen its hand in the
expected consolidation of Brazil's own telecoms industry.
But Angolan entrepreneur Isabel dos Santos has also entered
the fray by making a bid for the Lisbon-listed holding company
Portugal Telecom SGPS, which now holds a 25.6 percent
stake in Oi, and has said she is opposed to Oi selling off PT
Portugal.
