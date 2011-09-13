版本:
Thai PTT Chemical eyes stake in U.S. bio plastic maker - source

BANGKOK, Sept 13 Thailand's PTT Chemical is expected to buy a stake in a bio plastic maker in the United States and the deal could be finalised this month, a source at the Energy ministry told Reuters on Tuesday.

There were no further details of the deal at this stage.

($1 = 30.145 baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate. Editing by Jason Szep)

