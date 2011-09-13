Thai PTT Chemical eyes stake in U.S. bio plastic maker - source

BRIEF-Eastern Outfitters files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Eastern Outfitters Llc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court; lists assets and liabilities in $100-$500 million range - Court filing
BANGKOK, Sept 13 Thailand's PTT Chemical is expected to buy a stake in a bio plastic maker in the United States and the deal could be finalised this month, a source at the Energy ministry told Reuters on Tuesday.
There were no further details of the deal at this stage.
($1 = 30.145 baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate. Editing by Jason Szep)
* Blackberry announces its next major mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
BEIJING/LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 As millions around the world settled into couches and tuned into the Super Bowl on big-screen TVs on Sunday, fans in China watched the New England Patriots stun the Atlanta Falcons on mobile phones and tablets - on their way to work.