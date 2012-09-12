版本:
New Issue- PTT Global Chemical sells $1 bln in notes

Sept 15PTT Global Chemical PLC on
Wednesday sold $1 billion of notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Barclays Capital, Goldman Sachs, RBS and Standard Chartered
Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL

AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 4.25 PCT    MATURITY    09/19/2022 
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.108   FIRST PAY   03/19/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.361 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/19/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 260 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS

