New Issue- PTT Global Chemical sells $1 bln in notes

Sept 15PTT Global Chemical PLC on Wednesday sold $1 billion of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, Goldman Sachs, RBS and Standard Chartered Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL AMT $1 BLN COUPON 4.25 PCT MATURITY 09/19/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.108 FIRST PAY 03/19/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.361 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/19/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 260 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS