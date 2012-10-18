New Issue-PTT PLC sells $1.1 bln notes in 2 parts

Oct 18 PTT PLC on Thursday sold $1.1 billion of global notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER:PTT PLC TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.375 PCT MATURITY 10/25/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.605 FIRST PAY 4/25/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 3.422 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/25/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 160 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $600 MLN COUPON 4.5 PCT MATURITY 10/25/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.702 FIRST PAY 4/25/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 4.58 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/25/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 160 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A