New Issue-PTT PLC sells $1.1 bln notes in 2 parts

Oct 18 PTT PLC on Thursday sold $1.1
billion of global notes in two parts in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER:PTT PLC

TRANCHE 1
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 3.375 PCT   MATURITY    10/25/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.605   FIRST PAY    4/25/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 3.422 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/25/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 160 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A 
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 4.5 PCT     MATURITY    10/25/2042   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.702   FIRST PAY    4/25/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 4.58 PCT     SETTLEMENT  10/25/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 160 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

