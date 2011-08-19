Investors pile into top SSA credits

LONDON, Aug 19 (IFR) - The SSA market reopened with a bang
this week as investors sought to pile their cash into safe-haven
assets. Around USD17.5bn of supply was easily taken down in both
euros and dollars despite the lack of progress in solving the
European sovereign crisis.
However, while the activity augers well for a relatively
stable new issue market the majority of the supply was from
German based issuers, as well as a successful five-year
benchmark by Triple A rated BNG, leaving some doubts over how
other issuers will fare.
Investors and issuers normally who normally wait until
September demonstrated a willingness to participate in 13
transactions which have generally been positively received and
performed well in secondary markets.
As well as a positive response, new issue premiums are not
under pressure as the stability of the supranationals and
agencies asset sector is seen as a positive in a world of
ongoing uncertain sovereign prospects.
Despite continuing low yields in government bond markets
investors have been keen to pile into both US dollar and euro
supply with several transactions upsized in response to strong
demand. The activity has allayed many of the concerns which many
had expressed over new issue conditions post-summer.
The World Bank was the first to capitalise on being able to
tap into the cash that has built up since early July (the last
busy period of issuance). The issuer's return to the US dollar
market enabled it to increase a planned USD2bn five-year deal to
USD3.25bn. The deal was priced at mid-swaps less 7bp and was
quoted at less 12bp mid-market this morning.
"US Treasury yields were at 0.96% when the World Bank deal
was priced, compared to 1.74% at the end of the first week in
July dispelling doubts over whether accounts would be reluctant
to commit to a new issue after this move," said one syndicate
banker.
In reality there was good demand even at a significant level
through competing agency supply-this week FNMA also priced a new
five-year benchmark at 35.5bp over US Treasuries, compared to
plus 22.75bp for the World Bank deal.
The depth of demand also saw KfW price a long awaited
10-year issue on Thursday which despite a sharp deterioration in
general market sentiment still attracted a book of over
USDD2.3bn for the most difficult of US dollar maturities.
Historically the 10-year sector has been open at best
periodically to a limited number of SSA issuers as a combination
of Asian and US demand is seen as a prerequisite for success in
this part of the curve.
While the Province of Quebec priced a USD1.4bn deal which
was largely sold into North America, KfW was more reliant on
attracting international demand which is why the last 10-year
SSA deal was around six months ago.
Next week it is likely a number of shorter dated European
agency deals may surface in US dollars, while the return of the
EIB to the market is less certain despite a favourable shift in
the cross market arbitrage recently.
The combined euro/US dollar cross currency spread as well as
the three/sixes swap has shifted in favour of swapping US dollar
issuance back into euros recently as the ability of European
banks to access US dollar funding has deteriorated.
The collective benefit was around 37bp in the five-year
sector recently and had risen to 47bp by Monday before declining
slightly to 43.25bp mid market today.
(Reporting by Michael Winfield, Editing by Philip Wright)