Investors pile into top SSA credits

LONDON, Aug 19 (IFR) - The SSA market reopened with a bang this week as investors sought to pile their cash into safe-haven assets. Around USD17.5bn of supply was easily taken down in both euros and dollars despite the lack of progress in solving the European sovereign crisis.

However, while the activity augers well for a relatively stable new issue market the majority of the supply was from German based issuers, as well as a successful five-year benchmark by Triple A rated BNG, leaving some doubts over how other issuers will fare.

Investors and issuers normally who normally wait until September demonstrated a willingness to participate in 13 transactions which have generally been positively received and performed well in secondary markets.

As well as a positive response, new issue premiums are not under pressure as the stability of the supranationals and agencies asset sector is seen as a positive in a world of ongoing uncertain sovereign prospects.

Despite continuing low yields in government bond markets investors have been keen to pile into both US dollar and euro supply with several transactions upsized in response to strong demand. The activity has allayed many of the concerns which many had expressed over new issue conditions post-summer.

The World Bank was the first to capitalise on being able to tap into the cash that has built up since early July (the last busy period of issuance). The issuer's return to the US dollar market enabled it to increase a planned USD2bn five-year deal to USD3.25bn. The deal was priced at mid-swaps less 7bp and was quoted at less 12bp mid-market this morning.

"US Treasury yields were at 0.96% when the World Bank deal was priced, compared to 1.74% at the end of the first week in July dispelling doubts over whether accounts would be reluctant to commit to a new issue after this move," said one syndicate banker.

In reality there was good demand even at a significant level through competing agency supply-this week FNMA also priced a new five-year benchmark at 35.5bp over US Treasuries, compared to plus 22.75bp for the World Bank deal.

The depth of demand also saw KfW price a long awaited 10-year issue on Thursday which despite a sharp deterioration in general market sentiment still attracted a book of over USDD2.3bn for the most difficult of US dollar maturities.

Historically the 10-year sector has been open at best periodically to a limited number of SSA issuers as a combination of Asian and US demand is seen as a prerequisite for success in this part of the curve.

While the Province of Quebec priced a USD1.4bn deal which was largely sold into North America, KfW was more reliant on attracting international demand which is why the last 10-year SSA deal was around six months ago.

Next week it is likely a number of shorter dated European agency deals may surface in US dollars, while the return of the EIB to the market is less certain despite a favourable shift in the cross market arbitrage recently.

The combined euro/US dollar cross currency spread as well as the three/sixes swap has shifted in favour of swapping US dollar issuance back into euros recently as the ability of European banks to access US dollar funding has deteriorated.

The collective benefit was around 37bp in the five-year sector recently and had risen to 47bp by Monday before declining slightly to 43.25bp mid market today. (Reporting by Michael Winfield, Editing by Philip Wright)