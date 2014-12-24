版本:
BRIEF-Publicis says extends offer to acquire Sapient to Jan 7

Dec 24 Publicis says:

* Says has extended its offer to purchase all of outstanding shares of common stock of Sapient for $25.00 /share

* Says offer will now expire at end of day, immediately after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Jan. 7, 2015, unless it is further extended

* All other terms and conditions of the offer remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Natalie Huet)
