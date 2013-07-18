UPDATE 2-Publicis growth picks up pace on North America, online

* Europe remains weak spot
* Tweaks annual organic growth target to 3.6 pct
* Q2 organic sales growth 5 pct
* H1 sales rise 8.7 pct to 3.35 bln eur
* H1 op profit 462 mln eur vs poll avg 440 mln
* Operating margins rise to 13.8 pct
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, July 18 France's Publicis said
the pace of sales growth accelerated sharply to 5 percent in the
second quarter, helped by robust demand for online marketing
services and strength in North America.
The world's third-biggest advertising agency narrowed its
annual target for organic growth to 3.6 percent from between 3.2
and 3.6 percent.
The pick-up seen at Publicis, which comes after a relatively
slow first quarter, may bode well for the results of market
leader WPP and number two Omnicom, due in the
coming weeks.
Market researchers have predicted global advertising spend
will growth 3 to 3.5 percent this year.
Publicis shares were up 2.9 percent at 59.34 euros by 0732
GMT, the biggest gainers on France's blue-chip CAC 40 index
.
"Organic growth is back to levels that make investors
comfortable about the sustainability of margin expansion," said
Claudio Aspesi, an analyst at Bernstein Research.
"The stock has already done very well in 2013, but with
improving performance and outlook it is natural that investors
will like the story even better."
First-half sales rose 8.7 percent to 3.35 billion euros
($4.39 billion), in-line with analysts' expectations. Revenue
was 1.79 billion in the second quarter.
Operating profit rose 11.6 percent to 462 million euros,
ahead of the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average of 440 million.
The operating margin was 13.8 percent in the half, an
improvement from last year's 13.4 percent, helped by continued
cost cuts in everything from real estate to technology.
Growth was strong in North America and emerging markets,
including Brazil, China, India and Russia, while European sales
contracted by 1.1 percent in the second quarter.
"The results are good but it has not been easy and we must
remain vigilant since there is a lot of uncertainty in the world
economy," said Publicis Chief Executive Maurice Levy.
"Emerging markets are in slight retreat, the U.S. is holding
up well, while Europe remains in search of growth."
Levy said most sectors, including autos, banks, telecoms and
technology, and consumer goods, had maintained or boosted
marketing budgets in the second quarter.
DIGITAL PAY-OFF
The exception was Publicis' healthcare business, which has
shrunk in recent quarters because of big pharma companies'
struggles with patent expiries and slow new drug approvals.
Levy said the pharma business would likely return to growth
in the third quarter, however.
Across the board, major companies spent more on so-called
digital advertising and services than old-fashioned print and
television ads, Levy said.
Boosted by a billion euros of acquisitions in the past two
year, the agency has expanded into social media services, buying
ad space for brands online in real-time auctions, and designing
campaigns for the web.
Publicis said it now earns almost 37 percent of sales from
such digital activities.
Its larger rival WPP is also well positioned in the area.
Bernstein's Aspesi wrote in June that WPP and Publicis had
"significant leadership positions" in both emerging markets and
digital, giving them an advantage over U.S. peers Omnicom and
Interpublic Group.
Publicis shares have risen 28 percent this year to close at
56.57 euros on Wednesday, compared with a 14 percent rise for
the Stoxx 600 European Media index.