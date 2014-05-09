UPDATE 1-Publicis CEO says board backs him after Omnicom deal fails

* Decision on shareholder returns expected in July
* Investors turn attention to Publicis future, M&A
* CEO Maurice Levy says Publicis needs to be bigger
* Levy says no large acquisitions in works, few small ones
* Technology changes make scale more important in ad biz
By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, May 9 Advertising agency Publicis
will probably return money to shareholders and pursue
smaller acquisitions this year as it seeks to get back on track
after the failure of a $35 billion merger with U.S. peer Omnicom
.
Chief Executive Maurice Levy told Reuters in an interview on
Friday that the board backed him to stay on despite what was
arguably the biggest setback of his more than 30-year tenure.
"The board considers that we managed things correctly, and
they are 250 percent supportive of my decision," said Levy.
The deal with Omnicom was supposed to give Publicis the
critical scale to thrive as technology changes the advertising
business. It could also have resolved the difficult issue of
Levy's succession.
Instead, the deal, billed as a merger of equals, foundered
over leadership conflicts that deepened during delays to tax and
antitrust approvals. The two sides were also losing talented
staff and major clients - more than $1.5 billion in the past
month alone - and did not want to let the uncertainty continue.
Publicis shares rose more than 1 percent at the open, but by
11:06 GMT were down 0.6 percent to 60.33 euros.
Seeking to reassure, Levy pledged to give more details on
the company's standalone strategy at first-half results in
mid-July, as well as announce a shareholder return package that
had been put off because of the merger.
"We don't want to disappoint our shareholders. They deserve
to get a good return," said Levy on a conference call. "But it
is too early for me to give a specific amount or structure."
Greater scale was supposed to give a combined
Publicis-Omnicom better bargaining power in buying space for ads
on TV, the web and in print, at a time when many global brands
are looking to cut costs on advertising.
Levy also did not rule out that Publicis would need to make
acquisitions now that the deal was off. "Size matters... to
escape from the dictatorship of price pressure."
"For the time being we are not exploring and we don't plan
any large acquisition," said Levy. "We had selected a few
targets under our old plan, and those are what we are now
working on, very cautiously."
Analyst Claudio Aspesi wrote in a note that Publicis would
probably focus on smaller deals for a period, but that he
expected that speculation would return about a possible
acquisition of Interpublic Group.
Fourth-largest Interpublic, which owns admired agencies such
as Huge and R/GA, has a market capitalisation of $7.39 billion,
compared with 12.95 billion euros ($17.95 billion) for Publicis.
"With a much needed wave of investments to face the mobile
migration of digital advertising, this sound rationale existed
last July and still exists today," wrote Aspesi in a note.
"The silver lining is that we think Publicis can afford an
adequate technology investment program in the next five years."
It may not be Levy, who is 72 years old, to write the next
chapter for Publicis however. Levy said he would stay on until
the end of his mandate at the end of next year, and that the
board would begin planning for his retirement this September.
"The next task for the board will be to plan for my
succession," he said. Before the merger attempt, Publicis Chief
Operating Officer Jean-Yves Naouri was widely seen as the likely
successor to Levy and could come back into the frame.
($1 = 0.7214 Euros)
