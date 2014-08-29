版本:
Reports on Publicis interest in buying Criteo are unfounded - source

PARIS Aug 29 Reports that French advertising agency Publicis is in talks to buy online ad start-up Criteo are unfounded, said a source close to Publicis on Friday.

Criteo shares jumped as much as 21 percent in early trading on the Nasdaq, after French media reported that Publicis Groupe was in talks to buy the Paris-based company that specialises in targeting on-line advertising.

Criteo has a market capitalization of roughly $1.8 billion.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Geert de Clerq)
