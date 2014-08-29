Reports on Publicis interest in buying Criteo are unfounded - source

BRIEF-Artisan Partners launches Thematic Fund
* Fund is managed by Christopher Smith Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Aug 29 Reports that French advertising agency Publicis is in talks to buy online ad start-up Criteo are unfounded, said a source close to Publicis on Friday.
Criteo shares jumped as much as 21 percent in early trading on the Nasdaq, after French media reported that Publicis Groupe was in talks to buy the Paris-based company that specialises in targeting on-line advertising.
Criteo has a market capitalization of roughly $1.8 billion.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Geert de Clerq)
* Chinacache reports adjusted fourth quarter and full year 2016 results from new value-added tax treatment
* NGL Energy Partners LP expects fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $380 million