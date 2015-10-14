UPDATE 1-Publicis Groupe to pay $3 million to settle gender bias claims

(Adds Publicis comment)
By Daniel Wiessner
Oct 14 French advertiser Publicis has
agreed to pay nearly $3 million to settle claims that it
discriminated against female employees based in the United
States in pay and promotions and fired some of them for taking
maternity leave, lawyers for the women said.
In a filing in U.S. District Court in Manhattan on Tuesday,
the lawyers said the 2011 class action lawsuit had become
increasingly complex and the settlement was the only way to
avoid several more years of litigation.
"The parties would face enormous expense and burden in
conducting (discovery) ... proceeding to trial, and pursuing
appeals," the lawyers wrote.
Under the agreement, which must be approved by a federal
judge in New York, 75 current and former Publicis employees will
receive average awards of more than $13,000. Their legal team
will get nearly $1.5 million, which the lawyers said was a small
fraction of what they would be due if they billed for the hours
they worked on the case.
A Publicis representative on Wednesday said the company was
pleased to resolve the case, and noted that the settlement does
not require changes to any company policies.
"We are confident that our workplace policies and practices
are lawful, correct, and non-discriminatory," she said.
Gender discrimination lawsuits have become increasingly
common in the United States over the last several years, with a
range of companies including Novartis and Bank of
America Corp agreeing to multimillion-dollar
settlements. Many other companies are currently facing such
claims, including technology giants Twitter Inc and
Microsoft Corp.
The Publicis lawsuit, which originally sought $100 million,
was filed by Monique da Silva Moore, who was global healthcare
director in the Boston office of the company's public relations
division, MSLGroup.
The lawsuit says that upon her return from a four-month
maternity leave in 2010, Da Silva Moore was ordered to move
immediately to New York without reimbursement for relocation
expenses, forcing her to accept termination.
At least two other women who returned from maternity leave
were also terminated while the company promoted and hired men at
a disproportionately high rate, the lawsuit claimed.
The case is Monique Da Silva Moore v Publicis Groupe, U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
11-1279.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi and Alan Crosby)