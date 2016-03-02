REFILE-Publicis' U.S.-based unit acquires Salesforce consulting partner Vertiba

BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia says files for mixed shelf of up to $20 bln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 billion - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jovwXG) Further company coverage:
(Refiles to specify that Publicis.Sapient is U.S.-based)
PARIS, March 2 French advertising group Publicis said on Wednesday its U.S.-based unit Publicis.Sapient had acquired Vertiba, a consulting company providing services based on Salesforce.com cloud computing solutions, for an undisclosed sum.
The acquisition is aimed at strengthening the offers of Sapient, which Publicis bought for $3.7 billion in 2014, in an effort to beef up the group's digital business.
The digital activity represented more than half of Publicis' total revenue in 2015, or 4.98 billion euros ($5.41 billion).
Based in Boulder, Colorado, Vertiba was founded in 2010 and employs about 60 people, a spokeswoman for Publicis said.
($1 = 0.92005) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by David Evans)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 billion - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jovwXG) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Wealthfront, one of the earliest and largest online investment management startups known as "robo-advisors," is launching a free automated service that will let employees of listed firms sell stocks in their companies.