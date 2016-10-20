CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Publicis shares drop after Q3 growth misses estimates

(Corrects quarterly period for Omnicom in last bullet point to
Q3, not Q2)
PARIS Oct 20 Shares in France's Publicis Groupe
SA fell on Thursday after underlying third-quarter
sales growth stalled, undershooting forecasts, and as the
company's boss expressed caution over the prospects for next
year.
Quarterly revenue rose by a mere 0.2 percent on an organic
basis to 2.32 billion euros ($2.55 billion), held back by the
previously-flagged loss of large media accounts in the United
States in 2015, but also missing the forecast by a Reuters poll
of analysts that predicted growth of 0.97 percent.
Publicis Chief Executive Officer Maurice Levy said full-year
organic growth in 2017 will be higher than in 2016, but pointed
to the economic uncertainties following the British vote to
leave the European Union, and surrounding the U.S. presidential
election next month.
Shares were falling by 5.95 percent at 0808 GMT, on track
for their worst day in four-and-a-half months, making Publicis
the worst-performer of the French CAC 40 stock index.
Publicis shares are up 2.7 percent since January.
* Nine-month revenue rose 1.9 percent on an organic basis to
7.07 billion euros
* Publicis confirmed full-year guidance for 2016
* The advertising group, the world's third-largest, gained
clients such as Wal-Mart, P&G's home care products, Coty and
USAA.
* Management board will propose to bring forward the 2018
target of a 42 percent payout to 2016.
* Levy said total acquisitions in 2017 should be lower than
500 million euros.
* Levy, who is slated to leave his position as CEO in 2017,
confirmed that the board would make a decision on his successor
in February 2017.
* Levy said he was ready to take another position in the
company's corporate governance to assure a smooth transition, if
the board asked him to do so.
* American Rival Omnicom said this week that its
third-quarter organic sales growth was 3.2 percent. UK-based
WPP, the top advertising company in the world, will report
third-quarter sales on Oct. 31, while Havas will do the same
after market close on Oct. 25.
($1 = 0.9116 euros)
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; editing by
Diane Craft and Andrew Callus)