UPDATE 2-Ad agency Publicis holds on to key Samsung contract - source

* Publicis got 70 mln euros from Samsung in 2013 - analysts
* Publicis wins some additional business too - source
* Shares dip 0.8 percent, outperform weaker European market
By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, Oct 2 Ad agency Publicis has
kept hold of a major contract with Samsung Electronics
, a person familiar with the matter said, calming
worries it would lose a client analysts said brought in some 70
million euros ($88 million) last year.
"Publicis is the big winner. It has kept the budgets it had
earlier with Samsung and added additional business," said the
person, who declined to be named because the contract was
confidential.
South Korea's Samsung, which put its advertising accounts
under review in May, spends heavily on marketing to keep
consumers' attention riven to its smartphones and televisions
that compete globally with products made by Apple and
Google.
It spent more than $11 billion on advertising and marketing
last year, according to its annual report.
Publicis shares were down 0.8 percent at 1531 GMT on
Thursday, amid losses across European markets on statements from
the European Central Bank.
Shares in rival WPP, which was also in the running
for parts of the Samsung business, were down 2.5 percent.
Publicis-owned Starcom will buy advertising space for
Samsung, Leo Burnett will handle the creation of ads, digital
agency Rosetta will handle on-line marketing, and DBH will
handle additional functions.
Interpublic Group and MDC Holdings, which
currently handle some parts of Samsung's U.S. advertising, will
continue in their current roles, according to trade publication
Ad Age.
Smaller agencies including London-based CHI & Partners,
which does creative work for Samsung's TV businenss, and Los
Angeles-based 72andSunny, also kept their contracts with
Samsung, according to trade publication Brand Republic.
Charles Bedouelle, an analyst at Exane BNP Paribas, said the
Samsung contract was a "symbolic win" for Publicis after 15
tough months in which its much-vaunted merger with U.S.
competitor Omnicom fell apart and its top-line growth
has lagged rivals.
"Given the unusual high level of confidentiality around the
contract, it is hard to gauge the impact," Bedouelle wrote in a
note to clients.
"Whereas many were expecting a full or partial loss of (a
contract) that is 1-1.5 percent of revenues, we would guess
Publicis has added maybe 0.25 to 0.5 percent of revenues."
Publicis earned 6.95 billion euros in revenue in 2013.
(1 US dollar = 0.7922 euro)
