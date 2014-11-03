Publicis to buy U.S.-based Sapient for $3.7 bln

PARIS Nov 3 Publicis, the world's
third-largest advertising holding company, has agreed to acquire
Sapient in an all-cash transaction for $25.00 per share, valuing
the U.S. digital advertising specialist at $3.7 billion.
Publicis said on Monday that the deal has been approved
unanimously by its management and supervisory boards, as well as
by the board of Sapient, which will recommend shareholders
tender their shares.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of
next year. Citigroup has committed to financing the bid.
