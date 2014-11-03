版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 3日 星期一 14:16 BJT

Publicis to buy U.S.-based Sapient for $3.7 bln

PARIS Nov 3 Publicis, the world's third-largest advertising holding company, has agreed to acquire Sapient in an all-cash transaction for $25.00 per share, valuing the U.S. digital advertising specialist at $3.7 billion.

Publicis said on Monday that the deal has been approved unanimously by its management and supervisory boards, as well as by the board of Sapient, which will recommend shareholders tender their shares.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of next year. Citigroup has committed to financing the bid. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐