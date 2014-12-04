Publicis sets out mid-term goals following acquisition

PARIS Dec 4 French advertising company Publicis on Thursday set out profit and revenue targets in a four-year plan designed to revitalize the group following its acquisition of digital specialist Sapient.

The group pledged to lift its operating margin to 17.3-19.3 percent by the end of 2018 while paying down debt and targeting organic revenue growth 2 percentage points above the industry average.

The early repayment of convertible bonds will also return 700-800 million euros ($861-$984 million) to shareholders, the company said. ($1 = 0.8127 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Laurence Frost)