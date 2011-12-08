版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 8日 星期四 23:09 BJT

Publicis lands Sprint advertising deal

PARIS Dec 8 Sprint, the No.3 U.S. mobile provider, said on Thursday it awarded a global advertising contract to Digitas, a unit French advertising group Publicis.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

According to research firm Kantar Media, Sprint spent over $1 billion on advertising last year and another $647 million in the first eight months of 2011.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐