GM selects Carat in blow to Publicis

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
PARIS Jan 24 General Motors said on Tuesday it had selected Carat, part of British advertising group Aegis, to handle its global media planning and buying, in a blow to incumbent France's Publicis.
The GM account, worth a total $3 billion according to analysts, puts Carat at the helm of all GM global planning and buying duties for consumer-facing media, which includes broadcast, digital and social media, GM said in a statement.
"Aegis was only handling European duties until now. Publicis is the main loser, as it managed $2bn before," Exane BNP analysts said in a note, estimating the contract loss would cut 1 percent from Publicis's 2012 earnings per share.
In a separate statement, Publicis played down the loss of the contract, which was held by its unit Starcom, saying it represented "less than 0.5 percent of Publicis Groupe revenue on a full-year basis.
"Starcom is working on a great deal of new business and will continue to grow. Publicis Groupe will serve GM on other fronts," it added.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.