版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 25日 星期三 02:53 BJT

GM selects Carat in blow to Publicis

PARIS Jan 24 General Motors said on Tuesday it had selected Carat, part of British advertising group Aegis, to handle its global media planning and buying, in a blow to incumbent France's Publicis.

The GM account, worth a total $3 billion according to analysts, puts Carat at the helm of all GM global planning and buying duties for consumer-facing media, which includes broadcast, digital and social media, GM said in a statement.

"Aegis was only handling European duties until now. Publicis is the main loser, as it managed $2bn before," Exane BNP analysts said in a note, estimating the contract loss would cut 1 percent from Publicis's 2012 earnings per share.

In a separate statement, Publicis played down the loss of the contract, which was held by its unit Starcom, saying it represented "less than 0.5 percent of Publicis Groupe revenue on a full-year basis.

"Starcom is working on a great deal of new business and will continue to grow. Publicis Groupe will serve GM on other fronts," it added.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐